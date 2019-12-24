Unify Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Unify has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Unify has a total market cap of $86,525.00 and $2,012.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00553230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008891 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

