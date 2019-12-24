USDK (USDK) Trading Up 1% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, USDK has traded 1% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.57 million and $36.64 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.