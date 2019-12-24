USDQ Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, USDQ has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $8,329.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049842 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00327827 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003668 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007393 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,022 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

