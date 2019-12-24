ValuEngine Downgrades ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02. ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ERSTE GRP BK A/S had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ERSTE GRP BK A/S will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

