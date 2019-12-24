ValuEngine Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Sell

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. 9,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,825. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

