ValuEngine Upgrades Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of -2.81.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned 9.46% of Akari Therapeutics worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

