VIDY Market Capitalization Reaches $7.23 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. VIDY has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

