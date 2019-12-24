Wells Fargo & Co Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $150.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.01.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

