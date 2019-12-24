Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $290.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Lam Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.79.

Shares of LRCX opened at $294.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,550 shares of company stock worth $21,751,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $148,977,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $100,687,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

