Wells Fargo & Co Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $70.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.76.

Shares of AMAT opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

