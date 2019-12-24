Wood & Company Boosts Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Price Target to $9,702.00

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) had its price target lifted by Wood & Company to $9,702.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.40. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

