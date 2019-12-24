Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,067,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,977,000 after acquiring an additional 143,177 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 312,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 203,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 297,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,434. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

