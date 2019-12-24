Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report sales of $12.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.11 million to $12.22 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $8.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $48.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.97 million to $48.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.72 million, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $63.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.91. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $155,351.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

