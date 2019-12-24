Zacks: Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,870. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak bought 558,597 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,737.30. Also, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Insiders have purchased 2,798,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,067 in the last ninety days. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

