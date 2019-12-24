Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.45). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,369,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,612,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,955. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

