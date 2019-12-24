Zacks: Analysts Expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.67. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

MTRN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,190. Materion has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth about $26,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 70,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

