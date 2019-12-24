Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce sales of $142.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.50 million and the highest is $143.64 million. Landec posted sales of $124.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $606.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $611.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $631.53 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $643.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

LNDC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $337.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $290,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Landec during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

