Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TRS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. 122,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 16,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $496,320.00. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $81,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TriMas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

