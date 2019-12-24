Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to report $415.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.62 million. Corelogic posted sales of $403.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 789,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,392. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $176,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,429.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $683,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corelogic by 488.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,670,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,835 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 333,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corelogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.