Zacks: Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 186.3% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 328,784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 453,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,736. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

