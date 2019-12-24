Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Buy

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 130,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,690. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entegris by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,388,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Entegris by 18.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after acquiring an additional 523,118 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Entegris by 51.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,467,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 833,811 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $100,740,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 98.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,967,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,576,000 after acquiring an additional 975,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

