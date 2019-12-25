$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for AES Corp (NYSE:AES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AES Corp (NYSE:AES) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AES’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.40. AES also reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AES will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.51.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 986,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. AES has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,683,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,823,000 after purchasing an additional 739,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,161,000 after buying an additional 1,688,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,516,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,518,000 after buying an additional 403,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,458,000 after buying an additional 691,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 59.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after buying an additional 3,716,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

