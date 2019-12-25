$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $986,969. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,912,000 after buying an additional 32,729 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 686,501 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,959,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 553,149 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.99.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

