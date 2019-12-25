$0.54 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.47. Itron reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $2,287,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,708.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,420 shares of company stock worth $2,437,040. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,201,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Itron by 571.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 315,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth about $19,288,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itron by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after purchasing an additional 173,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ITRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. 48,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

