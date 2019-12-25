$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 69,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,489. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,447 shares of company stock worth $7,224,100. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 206.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fabrinet by 38.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

