$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.04.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,332. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after buying an additional 123,428 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.