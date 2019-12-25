$19.39 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will post sales of $19.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $20.74 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $64.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $101.39 million, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $123.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AERI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 400,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

