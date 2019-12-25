$2.60 EPS Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $3.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. 146,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 49.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.