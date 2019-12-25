$4.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.88. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $4.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $25.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.17. 516,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,133. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $399.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

