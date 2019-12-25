$4.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.88. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $4.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $25.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.17. 516,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,133. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $399.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit