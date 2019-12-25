$509.13 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will post $509.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $501.84 million to $514.60 million. FirstCash posted sales of $481.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 71,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,825. FirstCash has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $106.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FirstCash by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

