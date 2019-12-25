Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABEO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 1,139,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $184.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.25.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

