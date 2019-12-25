Absolute Reaches Market Cap of $24,978.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Absolute has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $24,978.00 and $2,042.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Absolute

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

