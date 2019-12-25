Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Tops $370,404.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $370,404.00 and $322,888.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger and OKEx. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,255.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.01739542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.75 or 0.02573968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00556485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00635959 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

