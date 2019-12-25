Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $96.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADUS. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darby Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $851,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,363 shares of company stock worth $59,321,866. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Addus Homecare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Addus Homecare by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $94.53. 108,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,183. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $57.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.16.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Addus Homecare’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.