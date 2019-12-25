AdEx (ADX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72,885.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $72,885.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Gatecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

