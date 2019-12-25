Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. 144,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,037. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $72.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.