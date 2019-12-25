Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Million

Analysts expect that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will announce $5.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.41 million to $5.88 million. Alcentra Capital posted sales of $6.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $23.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.58 million to $24.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.89 million, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $75.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

ABDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $117.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.56. Alcentra Capital has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

In other Alcentra Capital news, Director Edward Grebow bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,223.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 240,027 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

