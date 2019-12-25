Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $824.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Alleghany and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Y stock opened at $791.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $785.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.59. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $577.59 and a 1 year high of $812.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 39.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Alleghany by 13.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alleghany by 46.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 37.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

