Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARLP. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of ARLP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 491,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.