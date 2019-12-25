American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.28

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.28 and traded as high as $40.50. American National BankShares shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 11,968 shares.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $441.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

