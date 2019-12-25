Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.26

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.28. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1,019,773 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,764,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,945 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

