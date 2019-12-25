Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.22. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 292,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,662. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

