Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.84 Million

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report $47.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $58.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $190.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.57 million to $191.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $220.18 million, with estimates ranging from $195.59 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

AAOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,261.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 373,423 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth about $3,084,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 79,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 165,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

