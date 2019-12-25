Analysts Expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.45 Million

Equities analysts expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $226.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.50 million. FireEye posted sales of $217.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $880.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.00 million to $882.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $945.31 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $964.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 745,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in FireEye by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

