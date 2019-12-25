Analysts Expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to report earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. L3Harris posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.62.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $201.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.33. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $217.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

