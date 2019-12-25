Analysts Expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $726.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.51 million and the highest is $738.30 million. Prologis reported sales of $679.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 980,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

