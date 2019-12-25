Analysts Set Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target at $5.93

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Veru alerts:

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 15,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $33,572.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $170,458. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 161,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,433. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Veru will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.