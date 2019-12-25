Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $55,507.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $251,745.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $352,425. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 2,710.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,333,000 after buying an additional 3,207,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1,221.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 610,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 564,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter.

ARCH stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 213,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $619.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.