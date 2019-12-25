Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

AI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 346,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,628. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlington Asset Investment (AI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.