Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACLS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

ACLS stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $414,979.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

